Shakedown Brown by Black Market Brewing: Our Beer of the Week!

For 50 years, Benjie's Deli in Santa Ana has served up towering pastrami and corned beef sandwiches, comforting matzo ball soup, black-and-white cookies and everything else you'd want from a New York-style deli. In that time, the only thing that's changed inside this diner is the adjoining bar: trading in Tiki digs for sudsy craft brews, Bamboo Lounge was revamped into Avenue K — a craft beer bar where you can enjoy bite-sized pastrami sliders, an ice-cold pint from a excellent tap list, all while catching a game. In addition, the bar is fully stocked with premium whiskies, gins and bourbons and chardonnay or merlot for those who prefer varietals.
The pours at Avenue K are constantly changing but there's always a balanced selection drafts like pilsner's, red ales and IPA's. Taking over the tap this week is Shakedown Brown 5.5% ABV from Black Market Brewing in Temecula. Founded in 2007 by Kevin Dyer, Black Market Brewing is making a name for themselves in the Valley — Temecula has long been known for it's exceptional wine and now you can add award winning breweries to that list. Shakedown Brown is a West Coast style brown ale, that offers tasty notes of coffee, chocolate and caramelized toffee with some floral hops of Cascade and Columbus to make your taste buds go...AHHH!
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Avenue K Bar, 1828 N. Tustin Ave., Santa Ana, (714) 541-6263; www.benjiesdeli.com
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!