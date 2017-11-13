 


Shakedown Brown from Black Market Brewing poured at Avenue K
the Butcher

Shakedown Brown by Black Market Brewing: Our Beer of the Week!

Robert Flores | November 13, 2017 | 7:26am
AA

For 50 years, Benjie's Deli in Santa Ana has served up towering pastrami and corned beef sandwiches, comforting matzo ball soup, black-and-white cookies and everything else you'd want from a New York-style deli. In that time, the only thing that's changed inside this diner is the adjoining bar: trading in Tiki digs for sudsy craft brews, Bamboo Lounge was revamped into Avenue K — a craft beer bar where you can enjoy bite-sized pastrami sliders, an ice-cold pint from a excellent tap list, all while catching a game. In addition, the bar is fully stocked with premium whiskies, gins and bourbons and chardonnay or merlot for those who prefer varietals.

The pours at Avenue K are constantly changing but there's always a balanced selection drafts like pilsner's, red ales and IPA's. Taking over the tap this week is Shakedown Brown 5.5% ABV from Black Market Brewing in Temecula. Founded in 2007 by Kevin Dyer, Black Market Brewing is making a name for themselves in the Valley — Temecula has long been known for it's exceptional wine and now you can add award winning breweries to that list. Shakedown Brown is a West Coast style brown ale, that offers tasty notes of coffee, chocolate and caramelized toffee with some floral hops of Cascade and Columbus to make your taste buds go...AHHH!

Avenue K Bar, 1828 N. Tustin Ave., Santa Ana, (714) 541-6263; www.benjiesdeli.com

