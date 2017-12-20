Romeo Chocolates Is Long Beach's Own Globally Inspired Confectioner

Some chocolatiers have a European bent, with an affinity for blended milk chocolates and ganache-filled pralines. Others are purists, relying on single-origin beans from cacao’s native Latin America for bars and barks and hand-whisked beverages.

For good insight into which type of chocolatier Romeo Garcia is, look no further than the hot drinks menu at Romeo Chocolates, the brick-and-mortar homegrown confectioner opened on Pine Avenue this summer. There, you won’t find powdered hot cocoa or too-sweet Starbucks flavor pumps, but instead three distinct kinds of “sipping chocolates,” each labeled with their country or region of origin.

The first is Mexican-style, with cinnamon and cayenne like a spicy café de olla. The European-style one has the same thickness and milk content as his frosting-like bon bon centers. Lastly, Garcia is one of the only chocolatiers in the country offering Filipino tableya tsokolate, the country’s earthy, traditional take on hot chocolate that even with cane sugar tastes more like a Cuban coffee than any hot cocoa you probably remember drinking as a kid.