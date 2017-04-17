Bi-Porter Disorder at Riip Beer Company, Our Beer of the Week!

EXPAND Bi-Porter Disorder at Riip Beer Company in Huntington Beach CA the Butcher

Last October, in Denver at the 2016 Great American Beer Festival, Riip Beer Company from Huntington Beach won the Silver Medal for their dank and fruity Super Cali IPA. To 99% of those present, the win came as a surprise. Riip?? What's that? But to the homies from OC in the crowd, we all gave ourselves a secret high-five.\

The Silver medal put Riip Beer Company on the national craft beer map, but they still put on their pants one leg at a time, and still deliver beer in the Huntington Beach area. That said, they're working on going big time: Riip is expanding their current location on the corner of PCH and Warner, which means parking is at a premium. There's already a new outdoor patio, where drinkers can grub on the food from neighboring restaurants that deliver.

As summer swings in, a Riip afternoon is a perfect antidote to what ails the world. The silver medal-winning Super Cali (7.2% ABV) has never been better, a great example of a West Coast IPA with tropical fruit notes and dry hops that never get bitter. The Billy the Red Beard Imperial Red Ale (8% ABV) is for those of us that love maltiness and hops. With a full flavor profile, it's nevertheless easy to drink, with a perfect balance of hops at the front and malt on the back end.

But what I'm pounding right now is the Bi-Porter Disorder American style Porter (5.8% ABV). Plenty of chocolate notes along with strong coffee character, it's a nice change of pace. Have one of these and then get back to all the IPAs...HA! And enjoy the fact that you're still going to Riip before they become the Next Big Thing in OC brewing #respect

Riip Beer Company, 17214 Pacific Coast Hwy. Huntington Beach, (714) 248-6710; www.riipbeer.com

