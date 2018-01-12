The Public House by Evans Brewing Company: What the Ale!

The Irvine-based Evans Brewing Co. recently opened a second Public House in Huntington Beach at the Bella Terra Mall. But the brewery itself has been around since 1994 and is one of the oldest in Orange County, brewing beer for restaurants and distributing to seven different states. In 2016, it opened its first Public House in downtown Fullerton with a full line of Evans craft beer alongside a menu of mouth-watering burgers, pizzas and brats, plus live music on the weekends. The Huntington Beach location follows suit, offering a happy hour every day from 4 to 6 p.m., Whisky Flight Wednesdays ($12 for three tasters of whisky paired with three samples of Evans craft beer), Brat Tuesdays (a delicious brat and a beer for $10) and a weekend brunch with bottomless mimosas.

The Public House in Huntington Beach also has a great tasting room with an outdoor patio. Inside, the spacious main room boasts a large, square-shaped, full-service bar, complete with blended beer cocktails and a collection of more than 40 different labels of bourbon, whisky and cognac.

While you're quenching your thirst, try one of the juicy burgers; the patty for the pub burger is a special mix of ground rib-eye, brisket and short-rib meat. It comes piled high with coleslaw and caramelized onions. I opted for one of the beer-infused sausages on a roll, all of which have just the right snap and pair perfectly with the house beers. I went with Evans Brewing's excellent Joaquin Dead (5.2 percent ABV), a Mexican red ale that is malt-forward with hints of rich toffee. I followed that with the hoppy, smooth double IPA (8.4 percent ABV). The bartender let me try the off-the-menu, one-off pecan pie porter. It was like drinking a pecan pie—slightly sweet and nutty. It just shows how creative and talented the Evans brew team is!