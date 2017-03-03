Pinchazo Margarita at Padre, Our Drink of the Week!
Que fresca
Cynthia Rebolledo
Downtown Long Beach’s Padre is a Latin-inspired gastropub offering tasty bites like Oaxaca wings covered in bittersweet mole sauce and standout specialty cocktails. First-timers should start with the Pinchazo Margarita. Made with Maestro Dobel blanco tequila, it offers a smooth balance of smoky and herbal notes. When combined with fresh jugo de tuna (prickly pear juice) and lime, it’s like a refreshing alcohol infused agua fresca con fuerza. Pro tip: all margaritas are $5 on Tuesdays and street tacos are $3—you know where we’ll be.
Padre, 525 E. Broadway, Long Beach, (562) 612-4951; www.padrelongbeach.com
