Pinchazo Margarita at Padre, Our Drink of the Week!

Friday, March 3, 2017 at 4:37 a.m.
By Cynthia Rebolledo
Que frescaEXPAND
Que fresca
Cynthia Rebolledo
Downtown Long Beach’s Padre is a Latin-inspired gastropub offering tasty bites like Oaxaca wings covered in bittersweet mole sauce and standout specialty cocktails. First-timers should start with the Pinchazo Margarita. Made with Maestro Dobel blanco tequila, it offers a smooth balance of smoky and herbal notes. When combined with fresh jugo de tuna (prickly pear juice) and lime, it’s like a refreshing alcohol infused agua fresca con fuerza. Pro tip: all margaritas are $5 on Tuesdays and street tacos are $3—you know where we’ll be.

Padre, 525 E. Broadway, Long Beach, (562) 612-4951; www.padrelongbeach.com

Cynthia Rebolledo
Cynthia Rebolledo covers anything and everything food, culture and spirits.
Padre
525 E. Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802

562-612-4951

www.padrelbc.com

