OC Weekly/KCRW Good Food Happy Hour Returns Feb. 16!

Newport Beach Winter Q Warm-Up: Chatting With Rad Fondo BBQ


Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 8:21 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
Me and Evan at a Happy Hour outside the late, great Crosby. Man, I miss that guayabera...
Photo by Christopher Victorio
Years ago, myself and KCRW-FM 89.9's Evan Kleiman (of Good Food fame) would host marvelous happy hours at restaurants across OC. Fans could meet her, restaurants and bars would offer specials, I'd make a yappering fool of myself, we'd have giveaways, and everyone left happy.

Then things got busy for both of us, and we had to stop the happy hours for a bit. "A bit" became "a while," and nearly became "forever" until Evan smacked me into attention and asked me to start them anew. So that's why I'm thrilled to announce the return of our OC Weekly/KCRW Good Food Happy Hours February 16!

The location is a total conflict of interest for me: Alta Baja Market at 4th Street Market in SanTana, which is owned by my wifey. Hey, don't look at me: Evan insisted we do it here, since she's comadres with my chica, sold her spectacular pies at Alta Baja during the holidays (the only retail location in all of OC to do so) and is planning to do a pop-up of her legendary Angeli Caffe soon—and this is the the last time I'll be writing about Alta Baja on these pages.

What can people expect? Food and drink specials discounts, some giveaways, an effervescent Evan, a maurading me, and a bunch of likeminded people grubbing and talking about food. It'll go from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Alta Baja Market, 201 E. 4th St., SanTana, (714) 783-BAJA. GO GO GO and EAT EAT EAT and DRINK DRINK DRINK! See you there!

Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!
Alta Baja Market
201 E. Fourth St.
Santa Ana, CA 92701

714-783-2252

www.altabajamarket.com

