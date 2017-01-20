Oaxaca Old Fashioned at Tangata at the Bowers, Our Drink of the Week!

EXPAND Drink up! Photo by The Mexican

Something great is starting to happen at Tangata, the Bowers Museum’s restaurant for ladies who lunch. I first found out last year, when MacArthur genius (and USC professor) Josh Kun had a presentation on old Southern California songs accompanied by a special throwback dinner. Later, a spokesperson with the Patina Group (which runs Tangata) sent me word that they were doing a paring dinner with Intelligentsia Coffee—wait, what?

I visited Tangata for the first time in years last month for a quick drink behind the lecture. The cocktail program as a whole isn’t there just yet, but you know someone smart is behind the bar thanks to a bottle of higher-end Evan Williams and cocktails aging in mini-barrels. And, of course, the Oaxaca Old Fashioned.

Just a quick note to all OC bartenders: Don’t use “Oaxaca” as a name for all your mezcal-based drinks, you know? That said, Bowers’ take on the Kentucky classic matches its traditional sweetness with smoky mezcal and chocolate bitters—AJUA! Whoever’s running Tangata day-to- day: more innovation, por favor.

Tangata at the Bowers Museum, 2002 N. Main St., Santa Ana, (714) 550-0906.

