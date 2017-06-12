menu


Now Open: Yakitori in Costa Mesa and MORE!

Monday, June 12, 2017 at 8:10 a.m.
By Edwin Goei

Oak and Coal is a new yakitori joint serving traditional Japanese coal-roasted skewers of meat and veggies. The Costa Mesa restaurant also offers housemade kimchi dumplings and hot soba noodles.

333 E 17th St Ste 2, Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Crazy Chi Mac, which I've reviewed before, has now become Ssal Chicken #2, the second outpost of the Korean chicken restaurant that previously just existed inside the AR Mart supermarket in Fullerton as a stall. The fried chicken purveyor advertises a rice flour batter instead of wheat flour.

2895 W Lincoln Ave, Anaheim, CA 92801

As we've posted before, Red Envelope, which is headed by ex-Anchor Hitch's chef Michael Pham, has opened in 4th Street Market. Shaken beef nachos and pho are on the menu.

201 E 4th St, Santa Ana, CA 92701

Also at 4th Street Market, Wingman Kitchen at has opened serving permutations of fried chicken, filling a void that PFC left behind.

201 E 4th St, Santa Ana, CA 92701

Gourmet Burger, which used to be a tenant at Palm Food Court in Irvine before it was turned into TRADE, has reopened in Santa Ana.

2431 N Tustin Ave, Santa Ana, CA 92705

Edwin Goei
Edwin Goei was born on the island of Java, grew up in La Habra, studied in Irvine, and eats everywhere. Before becoming an award-winning restaurant critic for OC Weekly in 2007, he went by the alias "elmomonster" on his blog Monster Munching, in which he once wrote a whole review in haiku.

