Now Open: Yakitori in Costa Mesa and MORE!
Oak and Coal is a new yakitori joint serving traditional Japanese coal-roasted skewers of meat and veggies. The Costa Mesa restaurant also offers housemade kimchi dumplings and hot soba noodles.
333 E 17th St Ste 2, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Crazy Chi Mac, which I've reviewed before, has now become Ssal Chicken #2, the second outpost of the Korean chicken restaurant that previously just existed inside the AR Mart supermarket in Fullerton as a stall. The fried chicken purveyor advertises a rice flour batter instead of wheat flour.
2895 W Lincoln Ave, Anaheim, CA 92801
As we've posted before, Red Envelope, which is headed by ex-Anchor Hitch's chef Michael Pham, has opened in 4th Street Market. Shaken beef nachos and pho are on the menu.
201 E 4th St, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Also at 4th Street Market, Wingman Kitchen at has opened serving permutations of fried chicken, filling a void that PFC left behind.
201 E 4th St, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Gourmet Burger, which used to be a tenant at Palm Food Court in Irvine before it was turned into TRADE, has reopened in Santa Ana.
2431 N Tustin Ave, Santa Ana, CA 92705
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Orange County dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!