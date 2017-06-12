Now Open: Yakitori in Costa Mesa and MORE!

A post shared by Oak And Coal (@oakcoal) on Oct 15, 2016 at 11:39am PDT

Oak and Coal is a new yakitori joint serving traditional Japanese coal-roasted skewers of meat and veggies. The Costa Mesa restaurant also offers housemade kimchi dumplings and hot soba noodles.

333 E 17th St Ste 2, Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Crazy Chi Mac, which I've reviewed before, has now become Ssal Chicken #2, the second outpost of the Korean chicken restaurant that previously just existed inside the AR Mart supermarket in Fullerton as a stall. The fried chicken purveyor advertises a rice flour batter instead of wheat flour.

2895 W Lincoln Ave, Anaheim, CA 92801

As we've posted before, Red Envelope, which is headed by ex-Anchor Hitch's chef Michael Pham, has opened in 4th Street Market. Shaken beef nachos and pho are on the menu.

201 E 4th St, Santa Ana, CA 92701

Also at 4th Street Market, Wingman Kitchen at has opened serving permutations of fried chicken, filling a void that PFC left behind.

201 E 4th St, Santa Ana, CA 92701

Gourmet Burger, which used to be a tenant at Palm Food Court in Irvine before it was turned into TRADE, has reopened in Santa Ana.

2431 N Tustin Ave, Santa Ana, CA 92705

