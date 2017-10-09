menu

Now Open: Whealthy in Ladera Ranch, Four Boys in Westminster, and MORE!

Monday, October 9, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Edwin Goei

Whealthy, a new concept that allows you to customize the ingredients of your own noodle and rice bowls and then have it cooked in a stir-fry pot that rotates like a cement mixer, has opened in Ladera Ranch. Whealthy's first shop opened in Hollywood earlier this year.

27412 Antonio Pkwy, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694

Gangnam House, a Korean restaurant that serves Korean BBQ as well as traditional dishes, opened inside The Source in Buena Park.

The Source, 6950 Beach Blvd, Unit E303, Buena Park, CA 90621

Bricco, a new pizza parlor that offers New York, Sicilian, and Chicago-style pizzas, has opened in Laguna Niguel. Subs and pastas are also on the menu.

28083 Moulton Pkwy, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

A new dessert shop called Four Boys (whose name may or may not be a play on Five Guys) has opened in Westminster. It serves boba drinks, shakes, churros, among other things.

9211 Bolsa Ave Ste 119, Westminster, CA 92683

TCW stands for Tacos, Churros & Wings, which is what this food truck—one of the newest in OC—serves in its Santa Ana parking spot.

2402 S Bristol St, Santa Ana, CA 92704

Edwin Goei
Edwin Goei was born on the island of Java, grew up in La Habra, studied in Irvine, and eats everywhere. Before becoming an award-winning restaurant critic for OC Weekly in 2007, he went by the alias "elmomonster" on his blog Monster Munching, in which he once wrote a whole review in haiku.

