Now Open: Whealthy in Ladera Ranch, Four Boys in Westminster, and MORE!
Whealthy, a new concept that allows you to customize the ingredients of your own noodle and rice bowls and then have it cooked in a stir-fry pot that rotates like a cement mixer, has opened in Ladera Ranch. Whealthy's first shop opened in Hollywood earlier this year.
27412 Antonio Pkwy, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Gangnam House, a Korean restaurant that serves Korean BBQ as well as traditional dishes, opened inside The Source in Buena Park.
The Source, 6950 Beach Blvd, Unit E303, Buena Park, CA 90621
Bricco, a new pizza parlor that offers New York, Sicilian, and Chicago-style pizzas, has opened in Laguna Niguel. Subs and pastas are also on the menu.
28083 Moulton Pkwy, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
A new dessert shop called Four Boys (whose name may or may not be a play on Five Guys) has opened in Westminster. It serves boba drinks, shakes, churros, among other things.
9211 Bolsa Ave Ste 119, Westminster, CA 92683
TCW stands for Tacos, Churros & Wings, which is what this food truck—one of the newest in OC—serves in its Santa Ana parking spot.
2402 S Bristol St, Santa Ana, CA 92704
