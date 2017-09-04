Now Open: Viking Dogs in Santa Ana, Another Dunkin' Donuts, and MORE!

EXPAND More where this came from. Image Courtesy of The Viking Truck

The Viking Truck, the food truck that specializes in corn dogs and sausages, will open its first brick-and-mortar location called Viking Dogs inside of McFadden Public Market in Downtown Santa Ana. Viking Dog replaces Bone Stock in the market. The opening menu will be the truck's menu plus a new dog.

515 N Main St., Santa Ana, CA 92701

A new Vietnamese restaurant called Ha Long Bay Pho & Grill has opened in Tustin. The menu features the usual suspects but also "com bo luc lac", seared filet mignon beef cubes over rice.

13152 Newport Ave. Ste A, Tustin, CA 92780

Brazil Cali Grill, the pay-by-the-pound churrascaria in Santa Ana, has closed. In its place comes a new restaurant that serves kababs, falafels, and shawarma called Byblos Mediterranean Grill.

3701 S Harbor Blvd. Ste E, Santa Ana, CA 92704

A new boba shop called Boba Yolo has opened in the space previously occupied by Cafe Brown and Okbingsul in Fullerton. It offers boba, tea, coffee, and juice-based drinks but also Korean-style shaved ice.

1068 S Brookhurst Rd., Fullerton, CA 92833

Another Dunkin Donuts has opened. The newest is located in Tustin in a brand new shopping center called The Village at Tustin Legacy, which has yet to be completed itself.

15190 Kensington Dr. Unit 100, Tustin, CA 92782

