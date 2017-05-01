menu


    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Now Open: TRADE Food Hall in Irvine and MORE!

Monday, May 1, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Edwin Goei
Whiskey a go-go right now
Anne Marie Panoringan
As Anne Marie reported last week, Irvine's TRADE Food Hall—which has replaced Palm Food Court a few blocks away from John Wayne Airport—has opened. So far, a half dozen vendors are there, including: KRISP Fresh Living (acai bowls), Center Hub (bar), Two Birds (Slapfish owner Andrew Gruel's chicken place), Portside Fish Co. (seafood), Sweet Comforts (dessert waffles), and Dos Chinos (Mexican-Vietnamese).

2222 Michelson Dr, Irvine, Irvine, CA 92612

2145 Pizza serves pizza with "Japanese-style dough" in a spot that used to be a former gas station. Pizza toppings include "blue cheese honey" that has gorgonzola dolce, mascarpone, white cheddar, mozzarella, and honey. Corn dogs, squid ink octopus arancinis, and a steak sandwich are also served.

2145 Placentia Ave, Costa Mesa, CA 92627

A new French Vietnamese restaurant called Coq au Vin has opened in Fountain Valley. Specialties include bo kho banh mi (Vietnamese style beef stew with French bread), filet mignon with egg, and chicken Cordon Bleu. Also served: coq au vin.

16033 Brookhurst St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Golden Flower Veggie is Little Saigon's newest vegetarian/vegan restaurant. Specialties include bun rieu and bun bo Hue.

14942 Bushard St, Westminster, CA 92683

Vibe Organic Kitchen & Juice has opened in Newport Beach offering organic, plant-based, gluten-free fast food. The menu features acai parfaits, wraps, toasts, bowls, and burgers made from a black bean and mushroom patty.

1000 Bristol St N, Newport Beach, CA 92660

Edwin Goei
Edwin Goei was born on the island of Java, grew up in La Habra, studied in Irvine, and eats everywhere. Before becoming an award-winning restaurant critic for OC Weekly in 2007, he went by the alias "elmomonster" on his blog Monster Munching, in which he once wrote a whole review in haiku.

