Now Open: New Tamales, New Churrasco, and MORE!

El Tamal Cocina Mexicana, a tamales specialist, has opened in Garden Grove near Great Wolf Lodge in the space that used TaTiana's Tamales. Seven savory tamales and three sweet are on the menu as well as a tamal burger.

12432 Lampson Ave., Garden Grove, CA 92840

A new food court vendor at Westfield MainPlace called Spice Trader's Indian Kitchen has opened offering chicken tikka masala and other Indian specialties.

2800 N Main St., Santa Ana, CA 92705