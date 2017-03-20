Now Open: New Sichuan, Sandwiches, and MORE!

A post shared by Dessert Haus & Drinks (@birthdaecake) on Mar 5, 2017 at 11:07pm PST

A new ice cream and dessert shop called Birthdae Cake has opened in Fountain Valley. Its signature flavor is called, you guessed it, "Birthdae Cake"—ice cream with cake pieces, cake batter, toasted milk and sprinkles. Other flavors include Red Velvet and Monster Inc, with cookie dough, Oreo, and Graham cracker.

16051 Brookhurst St, Ste D, Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Meizhou Dongpo, a high-end Sichuan restaurant that's a giant in China and now making headways in the U.S., has opened in Irvine in the former location of a Marie Callender's. Similar to its first U.S. location at the Westfield Mall in Century City in 2013, Irvine's Meizhou Dongpo serves dan dan noodles, pan-fried pork dumplings, and a so-called Meizhou roasted duck—its take on Peking duck.

15363 Culver Dr, Irvine, CA 92604

A new sandwich shop called S'wich Bistro has opened in Irvine, a stone's throw from Blizzard Entertainment headquarters, next to Inca's. Sandwiches include a grilled cheese paired with a tomato bisque and a Korean BBQ beef with Asian slaw, grilled onions, and kimchi spread.

16277 Laguna Canyon Rd, Unit B, Irvine, CA 92618

R.T.E., a modern kushiyaki joint, held its grand opening this past weekend at Mission Viejo's Union Market. Skewers include bacon-wrapped scallop, lamb with cumin, and chicken in sofrito. The rest of the menu is rounded out by shared plates and tapas-sized side dishes such as tater tots and Hainan rice.

27741 Crown Valley Pkwy, Ste 329, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Old Camp Bar and Grill has opened inside the Ayers Hotel & Spa in Mission Viejo. Menu items include pastrami mini tacos and burgers, but will eventually include skillet bacon spaghetti and a "bottomless camp bowl", where a recipe prepared from the owners' "Camp Family Recipe Box" is cooked up in a cast iron kettle and served AYCE.

28951 Los Alisos Blvd, Mission Viejo, CA 92692

