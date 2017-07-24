Now Open: New Seafood in Huntington Beach, KBBQ in Irvine, and MORE!

But do you suck the heads? Dustin Ames

The Big Catch Seafood House, the seafood restaurant that made a splash in Long Beach three years ago, has opened a branch in Huntington Beach near Bella Terra. It is its fifth store. The menu has sushi and sashimi, whole branzino, and a number of Cajun-style seafood and Asian dishes.

7311 Edinger Ave., Huntington Beach, CA 92647

The Irvine branch of Kang Ho-Dong Baekjeong has opened on Culver near the 5. As our Anne Marie reported earlier last week, the waits are already long.

14160 Culver Dr., Irvine, CA 92604

The Cut, the food truck that specialized in "Handcrafted Burgers", has opened a restaurant of the same name in Irvine. It takes over the space that was formerly Smashburger.

3831 Alton Pkwy., Irvine, CA 92606

OB Square is the newest incarnation of restaurant at the spot that used to be Tani, Monster Sushi, and Kami. OB Square is a Korean pub, serving corn cheese, noodles, Cass beer, and soju.

13832 Red Hill Ave., Tustin, CA 92780

The Cure Kitchen + Bar has opened in Huntington Beach. The menu has local beers on tap and Asian-inspired food on the menu. Expect furikake fries, whole crispy fish with ginger soy, and banana turon for dessert.

7862 Warner Ave. Ste 101, Huntington Beach, CA 92647