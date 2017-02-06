Now Open: New Peruvian Rotisserie Chicken, New Filipino, And MORE!

EXPAND Photo courtesy of Arjay Bernadino

MFK By AYSEE has opened in Anaheim. The restaurant, whose acronym stands for Modern Filipino Kitchen, is in soft opening mode and serves rice bowls with sisig, bistek fries, and other modern interpretations of Filipino cuisine. Also offered is a very traditional "kamayan" service, where you are served rice and a variety of meats and veggies served on top of banana leaves that cover the whole table. For the "Kamayan" meal, which is Tagalog for "eat with your hands", you must secure a reservation at least 72 hours in advance and have a minimum of 2 diners.

2620 West La Palma Ave., Anaheim, CA 92801

A Peruvian pollo a la brasa specialist called Brasa Rotisserie has opened in Santa Ana, in the same plaza as Bella Cuba. Brasa serves the chicken whole or in half and quarter pieces with two sides. Also offered are sandwiches, salads, and sides that include Brasa Tots, which are tater tots topped with huancaina sauce, pork belly bits, Parmesan cheese and green onions.

3940 S Bristol, Santa Ana, CA 92704

China Joe's has taken over the space previously occupied by a series of failed concepts including Black Plate, Project West, and Ally in Garden Grove. This newest incarnation serves no-nonsense Chinese dishes such Mongolian Beef and Kung Pao Chicken, served a la carte or as lunch specials with salad, soup and rice.

7132 Garden Grove Blvd., Westminster, CA 92683

The owners of Annapoorna in Irvine has opened Indian Curry Cuisine in the same plaza as Melting Pot and Daily Grill in Irvine. The restaurant is a quick-service joint that offers its dishes as combos with rice and naan.

2626 Dupont Dr Ste 850, Irvine, CA 92612

Linh Thy's Kitchen has opened in Garden Grove. The food-to-go joint offers banh mi, cha gio, fried rice and bowls with fish, pork belly and chicken. Nem nuong rolls are also served.

12192 Brookhurst St., Garden Grove, CA 92840

