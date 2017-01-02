Now Open: New Mexican "Street Food" in Irvine; A New Tenant at La Palma Chicken Pie Shop's Old Spot; And MORE!

A photo posted by PUESTO (@eatpuesto) on Dec 29, 2016 at 4:15pm PST

Puesto, the San Diego-based "Mexican Street Food" restaurant, has opened at Los Olivos in Irvine. On the menu are tacos with carnitas, but also chicken al pastor, lamb barbecue, zucchini and nopales, lobster, and filet mignon. The specialty tacos of the house are the seafood tacos. Among them are a grilled swordfish taco, octopus, "Tamarindo Shrimp", and a battered wild cod taco it's calling its version of "Baja Fish Tacos". The rest of the menu is rounded out by bowls, and an antojitos list that has ceviche and a seafood cocktail.

8577 Irvine Center Dr, Irvine, CA 92618

The iconic former location of La Palma Chicken Pie Shop has a new tenant: Jo Won Noodle House, a restaurant that specializes in Mandarin-Szechwan dishes but also the Korean favorites jjampong (spicy seafood noodle soup) and jjajamyeon (black bean paste noodles).

928 N Euclid St., Anaheim, CA 92801

L.A. Biryani has taken over the space Bella Marri's vacated when it closed in August in Santa Ana. The Indian restaurant specializes in biryani made with chicken and lamb, but also offers a so-called Hollywood Rice Bowl with "fried chicken over pilaf rice with red salsa". Beers on tap include Kingfisher.

1631 E 17th St. Ste I, Santa Ana, CA 92705

A new boba tea shop and Vietnamese food purveyor of pho and banh mi called Urban Cup has opened in the space left behind by California Chicken Kitchen in Newport Beach. California Chicken Kitchen closed in November after it announced it's moving to a yet undisclosed location in Irvine.

2200 W Oceanfront, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Kitchen 360 has opened in Anaheim. The restaurant serves halal burgers, hot dogs, and fried chicken. Also on the menu: jalapeño poppers, onion rings, and soft serve ice cream that can be turned into shakes, floats, and banana splits.

510 N Brookhurst St. Unit 103, Anaheim, CA 92801