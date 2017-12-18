Now Open: New Locations of Brodard and Samurai Burrito, and MORE!

Brodard has opened its highly anticipated and new 8,000-square-foot location in Fountain Valley, across from Mile Square Park. The new spot is meant to replace the original 2,000-square-foot space at Mall of Fortune, but that location remains open as of this writing. The family who own the restaurant also operates Brodard Chateau and Bamboo Bistro in Corona Del Mar.
16105 Brookhurst St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
The new Bao-N-Baguette offers a menu of banh mi and baos including fusion banh mis with pastrami and bao sliders stuffed with spam and fried tofu.
16039 Brookhurst St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
After it closed its original location in Fountain Valley next to Ebisu (which also closed), Samurai Burrito has reopened in Huntington Beach. Read my review of the original here.
6973 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
A new Thai restaurant called Thai Avenue has opened in Garden Grove. Notable menu items include Thai boat noodles and Lao-style papaya salad with raw blue crab.
10130 Garden Grove Blvd Ste 121, Garden Grove, CA 92844
Simply Pho Noodle House has taken over ownership of Cali Noodles & Grill across from CHOC in Orange. The menu features the same dishes as the Simply Pho branch in Lake Forest.
424 S Main St, Orange, CA 92868
