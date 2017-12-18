 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Brodard's nem nuong cuon
Brodard's nem nuong cuon
Edwin Goei

Now Open: New Locations of Brodard and Samurai Burrito, and MORE!

Edwin Goei | December 18, 2017 | 8:00am
AA

Brodard has opened its highly anticipated and new 8,000-square-foot location in Fountain Valley, across from Mile Square Park. The new spot is meant to replace the original 2,000-square-foot space at Mall of Fortune, but that location remains open as of this writing. The family who own the restaurant also operates Brodard Chateau and Bamboo Bistro in Corona Del Mar.

16105 Brookhurst St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708

The new Bao-N-Baguette offers a menu of banh mi and baos including fusion banh mis with pastrami and bao sliders stuffed with spam and fried tofu.

16039 Brookhurst St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Sushirrito from Samurai Burrito
Sushirrito from Samurai Burrito
Dustin Ames

After it closed its original location in Fountain Valley next to Ebisu (which also closed), Samurai Burrito has reopened in Huntington Beach. Read my review of the original here.

6973 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

A new Thai restaurant called Thai Avenue has opened in Garden Grove. Notable menu items include Thai boat noodles and Lao-style papaya salad with raw blue crab.

10130 Garden Grove Blvd Ste 121, Garden Grove, CA 92844

Simply Pho Noodle House has taken over ownership of Cali Noodles & Grill across from CHOC in Orange. The menu features the same dishes as the Simply Pho branch in Lake Forest.

424 S Main St, Orange, CA 92868

 
Edwin Goei was born on the island of Java, grew up in La Habra, studied in Irvine, and eats everywhere. Before becoming an award-winning restaurant critic for OC Weekly in 2007, he went by the alias "elmomonster" on his blog Monster Munching, in which he once wrote a whole review in haiku.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >