Now Open: New Locations of Brodard and Samurai Burrito, and MORE!

Brodard has opened its highly anticipated and new 8,000-square-foot location in Fountain Valley, across from Mile Square Park. The new spot is meant to replace the original 2,000-square-foot space at Mall of Fortune, but that location remains open as of this writing. The family who own the restaurant also operates Brodard Chateau and Bamboo Bistro in Corona Del Mar.

16105 Brookhurst St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708

The new Bao-N-Baguette offers a menu of banh mi and baos including fusion banh mis with pastrami and bao sliders stuffed with spam and fried tofu.