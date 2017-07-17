menu

Now Open: New Hawaiian Breakfast in Irvine, Sushi in Fountain Valley, and MORE!

Drift Distillery in San Clemente Becomes OC's Second Legal Liquor Maker Since Prohibition


Monday, July 17, 2017 at 8:15 a.m.
By Edwin Goei
Brian Feinzimer
Pandor Artisan Boulangerie & Cafe has now opened in Orange. It is their fourth retail location after Newport Beach, Long Beach, and Anaheim.

106 N Glassell St, Orange, CA 92866

Mission Viejo's Kona Loa Coffee has taken over the Byul Coffee space at Irvine's Diamond Jamboree. Kona Loa not only serves coffee grown on the Big Island of Hawaii but also Hawaiian breakfasts, including rice with scrambled egg and Portuguese sausage.

2750 Alton Pkwy Ste 141, Irvine, CA 92606

Kasen in Fountain Valley has closed. It is now Satoshi Japanese Restaurant, which serves sushi like its predecessor and bento combos for lunch.

9039 Garfield Ave, Fountain Valley, CA 92708

A new restaurant called The Cure Kitchen & Bar has opened in Huntington Beach serving cocktails and Asian fusion.

7862 Warner Ave Ste 101, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Chai Lan, a restaurant that features Korean-style Chinese noodles, dumplings, and rice dishes has opened in Irvine's Northpark neighborhood.

3951 Irvine Blvd, Irvine, CA 92602

Edwin Goei
Edwin Goei was born on the island of Java, grew up in La Habra, studied in Irvine, and eats everywhere. Before becoming an award-winning restaurant critic for OC Weekly in 2007, he went by the alias "elmomonster" on his blog Monster Munching, in which he once wrote a whole review in haiku.

