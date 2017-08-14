Now Open: New Chinese in Fountain Valley, New Italian in Yorba Linda, and MORE!

A post shared by Chili Party (@chilipartyus) on Aug 5, 2017 at 7:57am PDT

A new Chinese restaurant called Chili Party has taken over the space that used to be Wei's in Fountain Valley. Chili Party's featured dish is its chili pots that come in shrimp, beef, chicken wings, cauliflower, cabbage, and bullfrog.

17046 Magnolia St., Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Sister Sicily has opened in Fountain Valley, serving strombolis, calzones, pizza and pastas. The space was formerly Ameci.

18521 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda, CA 92886

The Korean bar and restaurant called Road King in La Palma has closed to make way for a new bar and restaurant called Samdo, which serves kimchi stew with pork and kimchi cheese nachos. For the grand opening, its offering all-day Happy Hour discounts on alcohol.

5511 Orangethorpe Ave., La Palma, CA 90623

The Crow Bar and Kitchen, one of OC's first gastropubs, has closed. The Dub, which is also a gastropub, takes over with burgers, flatbreads and entrees such as duck fat fried chicken.

2325 E Coast Hwy., Newport Beach, CA 92625

Sanaya in Irvine has shuttered. A new Indian spot called Biryani Pot has opened, specializing in, you guessed it: biryanis.

6626 Irvine Center Dr., Irvine, CA 92618

