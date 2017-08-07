Now Open: More Piadina, New Indian Near Knott's, and MORE!
|
Piadina for dinna.
Edwin Goei
Piadina, the concept that makes Italian market sandwiches which tastes like a combination of pizza, a calzone, a wrap, a burrito, a quesadilla, and a Chinese-style beef roll at the same time, has opened its second store in Cypress.
5895 Katella Ave. #B, Cypress, CA 90630
The Indian restaurant that used to be Torch and then Amaya on Beach Boulevard near Knott's Berry Farm is now called The Yellow Chili, owned by Indian celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor.
7850 Beach Blvd., Buena Park, CA 90620
Upcoming Events
-
World Fabulous Drag Brunch
TicketsSat., Oct. 7, 11:00am
-
Taco Tuesday
Tue., Oct. 10, 5:00pm
-
Taco Tuesday
Tue., Oct. 17, 5:00pm
-
Taco Tuesday
Tue., Oct. 24, 5:00pm
Oak Laguna Beach has taken over the spot that was previously Olamendi's and then Seaside Lounge. The executive chef is Chris Tzorin who has cooked for Tempo Urban Kitchen. The menu features tacos, burgers, steaks and pasta.
1100 S Coast Hwy., Ste. 202, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
A new Vietnamese called O Tem has opened in Little Saigon on Bolsa, taking over the spot that was previously The King Crab. The menu features Hue specialties.
9550 Bolsa Ave. Ste. 115F, Westminster, CA 92683
A new shop called A La Waffle in Los Alamitos offers Belgian dessert waffles, Italian gravitas, and macarons. Flavors include s'mores and cookie butter.
10893 Los Alamitos Blvd., Los Alamitos, CA 90720
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Orange County dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Taco Tuesday
Tue., Sep. 12, 5:00pm
-
Taco Tuesday
TicketsTue., Sep. 19, 5:00pm
-
Taco Tuesday
TicketsTue., Sep. 26, 5:00pm
-
Taco Tuesday
TicketsTue., Oct. 3, 5:00pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!