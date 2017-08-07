Now Open: More Piadina, New Indian Near Knott's, and MORE!

Piadina for dinna. Edwin Goei

Piadina, the concept that makes Italian market sandwiches which tastes like a combination of pizza, a calzone, a wrap, a burrito, a quesadilla, and a Chinese-style beef roll at the same time, has opened its second store in Cypress.

5895 Katella Ave. #B, Cypress, CA 90630

The Indian restaurant that used to be Torch and then Amaya on Beach Boulevard near Knott's Berry Farm is now called The Yellow Chili, owned by Indian celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

7850 Beach Blvd., Buena Park, CA 90620

Oak Laguna Beach has taken over the spot that was previously Olamendi's and then Seaside Lounge. The executive chef is Chris Tzorin who has cooked for Tempo Urban Kitchen. The menu features tacos, burgers, steaks and pasta.

1100 S Coast Hwy., Ste. 202, Laguna Beach, CA 92651

A new Vietnamese called O Tem has opened in Little Saigon on Bolsa, taking over the spot that was previously The King Crab. The menu features Hue specialties.

9550 Bolsa Ave. Ste. 115F, Westminster, CA 92683

A new shop called A La Waffle in Los Alamitos offers Belgian dessert waffles, Italian gravitas, and macarons. Flavors include s'mores and cookie butter.

10893 Los Alamitos Blvd., Los Alamitos, CA 90720

