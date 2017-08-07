menu

Now Open: More Piadina, New Indian Near Knott's, and MORE!

Now Open: New Sushi Bar in Irvine, New Tacos in Santa Ana, and MORE!


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Now Open: More Piadina, New Indian Near Knott's, and MORE!

Monday, August 7, 2017 at 7:48 a.m.
By Edwin Goei
Piadina for dinna.
Piadina for dinna.
Edwin Goei
A A

Piadina, the concept that makes Italian market sandwiches which tastes like a combination of pizza, a calzone, a wrap, a burrito, a quesadilla, and a Chinese-style beef roll at the same time, has opened its second store in Cypress.

5895 Katella Ave. #B, Cypress, CA 90630

The Indian restaurant that used to be Torch and then Amaya on Beach Boulevard near Knott's Berry Farm is now called The Yellow Chili, owned by Indian celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

7850 Beach Blvd., Buena Park, CA 90620

Upcoming Events

Oak Laguna Beach has taken over the spot that was previously Olamendi's and then Seaside Lounge. The executive chef is Chris Tzorin who has cooked for Tempo Urban Kitchen. The menu features tacos, burgers, steaks and pasta.

1100 S Coast Hwy., Ste. 202, Laguna Beach, CA 92651

A new Vietnamese called O Tem has opened in Little Saigon on Bolsa, taking over the spot that was previously The King Crab. The menu features Hue specialties.

9550 Bolsa Ave. Ste. 115F, Westminster, CA 92683

A new shop called A La Waffle in Los Alamitos offers Belgian dessert waffles, Italian gravitas, and macarons. Flavors include s'mores and cookie butter.

10893 Los Alamitos Blvd., Los Alamitos, CA 90720

Edwin Goei
Edwin Goei was born on the island of Java, grew up in La Habra, studied in Irvine, and eats everywhere. Before becoming an award-winning restaurant critic for OC Weekly in 2007, he went by the alias "elmomonster" on his blog Monster Munching, in which he once wrote a whole review in haiku.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >