Now Open: New Desserts, Pastries, and Sweets All Over OC!

A bakery called E Patisserie Cafe has opened in downtown Garden Grove. Menu items include croissant, kouing-aman, quiche and coffee drinks.

12919 Main St, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Sweetime, a crepe and gelato shop, has also opened in Garden Grove. The crepes come in savory and sweet. Milk teas and coffee drinks are also offered.

10130 Garden Grove Blvd Ste 115, Garden Grove, CA 92843

A Korean bakery has opened inside The Source in Buena Park. The Bakery specializes in soboro, a sweet bun with a streusel-like crust.

6924 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, CA 90621

Meanwhile Guiltea Delights, which specializes in milk teas, has opened in Fullerton. Also on offer, customizable ice cream sandwiches.

575 N Commonwealth Ave, Fullerton, CA 92831

Ice Queen DTSA serves rolled ice cream in the space vacated by Downtown Donuts, which closed in the summer.

307 W 3rd St, Santa Ana, CA 92701

