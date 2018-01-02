Now Open: A New Tastea in Irvine, Kansas City-BBQ in Santa Ana, and MORE!

NOW OPEN:



Tastea has opened at the Crossroads in Irvine. Tea drinks, smoothies, and popcorn chicken are on the menu.

3972 Barranca Pkwy Ste K, Irvine, CA 92606



Vom Fass a gourmet foods store selling specialty oils, vinegars, artisan goods has opened in Huntington Beach's Pacific City.

21058 Pacific Coast Highway M138, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Ember BBQ has opened at Native Son Alehouse in Santa Ana. Kansas City-style BBQ is served.

305 E 4th St #200, Santa Ana, CA 92701

COMING SOON:



The Kebab Shop will be opening soon at Los Olivos Marketplace in Irvine, near the Spectrum. It will offer a "mix and match style menu featuring slow-cooked rotisserie meats".

Inchin's Bamboo Bistro and Southern Spice Kitchen will be opening soon at Crossroads in Irvine, operating out of the same shared storefront next to LA Fitness.