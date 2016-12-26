menu

Now Open: A New Korean Chicken Joint in Buena Park; New Indian/Nepalese in Costa Mesa; And MORE!

Monday, December 26, 2016 at 6:51 a.m.
By Edwin Goei
Jumping Dak has opened in Buena Park, featuring Korean dak gang-jeong, which are basically Korean-style popcorn chicken glazed three kinds of sauces: sweet (with ginger and cinnamon honey, rice syrup, and herbs), spicy (cheongyang red peppers and tomato puree), and fiery (gochujang hot red pepper blend).

7550 Orangethorpe Ave. Ste E 100, Buena Park, CA 90621

Simply Home Cafe, a new restaurant specializing in Hainan chicken rice, has opened in Fountain Valley. Also on the menu: fried rice, wonton noodle soup, and crispy chicken.

16173 Brookhurst St., Fountain Valley, CA 92708

A restaurant called The India Cafe has opened in Costa Mesa. Along with Indian restaurant staples chicken tikka masala and biryani, the kitchen offers sekuwa, a skewered chicken dish, and dumplings called momos, both Nepalese specialties.

528 W 19th St., Costa Mesa, CA 92627

A new Vietnamese seafood specialist called Sao Bien has opened in Westminster. The menu is so heavy on clams that there's even a pho with clam and shrimp instead of beef. Various seafood hotpots are also served.

9629 Bolsa Ave., Westminster, CA 92683

Eden Cafe in La Habra has renamed itself Eden Cafe Yummy House and serves sushi, rolls, and bento boxes along with an array of milk teas and boba-based drinks.

1531 W Whittier Blvd., La Habra, CA 90631

Edwin Goei
Edwin Goei was born on the island of Java, grew up in La Habra, studied in Irvine, and eats everywhere. Before becoming an award-winning restaurant critic for OC Weekly in 2007, he went by the alias "elmomonster" on his blog Monster Munching, in which he once wrote a whole review in haiku.

