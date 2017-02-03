Miss Delicious at Blinking Owl Distillery, Our Drink of the Week!

EXPAND Get nasty Cynthia Rebolledo

We make no apologies for featuring Blinking Owl two weeks in a row in this columna, especially since co-owner Robin Christenson teamed up with OC's shrub queen Emily Delicce, on a new cocktail for the SanTana distillery. Miss Delicious was made in honor of the Women’s Marches around the world—sisters doing it for themselves, son!

The piquant cocktail features Blinking Owl gin, Cocchi Americano aperitif, and kumquat simple syrup derived from fruits sourced in Floral Park. Muddled kumquats create aromatic qualities of essential citrus oils—YUM. When paired with the gin's juniper and hibiscus steez, it produces a warm five-spice earthiness that makes Delicce's stint at the soon-to-open Vacation even more exciting. It's an off-the-menu special while fruit supplies last, so hurry over to Blinking Owl and get woke!

Blinking Owl Distillery, 802 E. Washington Ave., Santa Ana, (714) 542-5928; blinkingowldistillery.com

