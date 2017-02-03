menu

Miss Delicious at Blinking Owl Distillery, Our Drink of the Week!

Blinking Owl Gin, Our Drink of the Week!


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Miss Delicious at Blinking Owl Distillery, Our Drink of the Week!

Friday, February 3, 2017 at 5:09 a.m.
By Cynthia Rebolledo
Get nastyEXPAND
Get nasty
Cynthia Rebolledo
A A

We make no apologies for featuring Blinking Owl two weeks in a row in this columna, especially since co-owner Robin Christenson teamed up with OC's shrub queen Emily Delicce, on a new cocktail for the SanTana distillery.  Miss Delicious was made in honor of the Women’s Marches around the world—sisters doing it for themselves, son!

The piquant cocktail features Blinking Owl gin, Cocchi Americano aperitif, and kumquat simple syrup derived from fruits sourced in Floral Park. Muddled kumquats create aromatic qualities of essential citrus oils—YUM. When paired with the gin's juniper and hibiscus steez, it produces a warm five-spice earthiness that makes Delicce's stint at the soon-to-open Vacation even more exciting. It's an off-the-menu special while fruit supplies last, so hurry over to Blinking Owl and get woke!

Blinking Owl Distillery, 802 E. Washington Ave., Santa Ana, (714) 542-5928; blinkingowldistillery.com

Cynthia Rebolledo
Cynthia Rebolledo covers anything and everything food, culture and spirits.

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >