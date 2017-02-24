menu

Michele Martinez Cracks Down on Santa Ana's Taco Trucks [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Michele Martinez Cracks Down on Santa Ana's Taco Trucks [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]

Friday, February 24, 2017 at 7:50 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
Michele Martinez Cracks Down on Santa Ana's Taco Trucks [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]EXPAND
A A

At the next SanTana City Council meeting, city staff are expected to offer a strategy in how to legislate loncheras out of existence. Leading the charge is Michele Martinez, whose vision of street food in SanTana is to make it like Austin—BARF. So for this week's Orange Feathers, cartoonist/photographer/writer extraordinaire Scott Feinblatt decided to image her as a code enforcement officer—HA! Take it away, Scott!

Santa Ana Councilwoman Michele Martinez may have once been viewed as a politician who stood for underprivileged people, but some of her recent actions have not done much to affirm her allegiance to the citizens. Now, following the death of downtown's Mexican beer bars, Martinez is championing a new ordinance that imposes restrictions on the food truck industry. These restrictions are tantamount to labeling food trucks as a public nuisance, a threat to the community, and incompatible with her vision of Santa Ana as a proper American city.

Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >