menu

Massive All-Star Charity Dinner in Honor of Golden Truffle's Allan Greeley Set for Aug. 28!

OC Grub Guide 8/10-8/16: Cheese, Cocktails and (Caliente) Chicken!


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Massive All-Star Charity Dinner in Honor of Golden Truffle's Allan Greeley Set for Aug. 28!

Monday, August 14, 2017 at 5:58 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
Greeley. Next time you see him, ask him about the time he cut the grass at a nunnery...
Greeley. Next time you see him, ask him about the time he cut the grass at a nunnery...
Photo by Meranda Carter
A A

This past weekend saw the closing of The Golden Truffle, the legendary Costa Mesa restaurant run for decades by Allan Greeley, a Falstaffian character who is a chef's chef par none. He's so beloved that a Murderer's Row of OC chefs are gathering on August 28 to hold a multi-course extravaganza in his honor and open to the public at the Farmhouse at Roger's Garden in Corona del Mar.

How Murderer's Row? The confirmed chefs so far, each providing a course: Craig Strong of Studio at the Montage, Amar Santana of Vaca, Tim Goodell, Alessandro Pirozzi, Pascal Olhats, Franco Barone (THE Barone in Il Barone), Daniel Hyatt of Juliette Kitchen + Bar, and the Haven Gastropub boys. Rich Mead is hosting, Greeley will offer a salad, and Britta Pulliam is breaking up the boy's club by providing the wine (and let's home she adds some food, too!).

WHOA...

The fun starts at 6 p.m., and it ain't cheap: $260 (which includes tax and tip). But of it, $150 can be used as a tax write-off because it's a charity dinner, with proceeds going to Greeley nonprofit favorites Augie's Quest and Natalie's Wish. Interested? Of course you are—the last time there were so many culinary OC legends in one place was for El Torito founder Larry Cano's 90th birthday some years back. If you want tickets, visit Farmhouse's website, or call (949) 640-1415. And do it fast: guaranteed that this event will sell out faster than a Greeley quip. See you there!

Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >