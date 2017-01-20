Life and Loss With the Closing of Rancho De Mendoza in Downtown SanTana
|
Sad, sad, sad.
David C Mau
Twice a month, legendary bartender/chef/restaurant insider Dave Mau pops by Stick A Fork In It to chime in about a random OC food or drink musing of his choice. Enjoy!!
A long time ago, and in a flawed but near perfect world, there existed an epic restaurant: El Poche Cafe, on Mission Boulevard in San Gabriel. To me, as a kid, it was akin to Disneyland slamming into TJ, with all the best trappings of a classic 1970's Cal-Mex joint. Baskets and pottery adorned the walls; colorfully dressed servers glided across the terra cotta floor; the smell of fresh tortillas on the griddle and charbroiled steaks wafted through the air like the most ethereal of scented dreams. I’d enter wide-eyed every time ready to celebrate my birthday or just for a midweek bite with my family.
Keep in mind, this was during a time when Mexican food seemed as exotic as the South Seas and was a new experience for us well-heeled Arcadia gabachos. Our only experience with said cuisine was Taco Bell (back when they still had enchiritos) and, of course, our hometown’s Taco Lita, a classic mom-and-pop hard-shell taco kind of joint. El Poche started off as the tiniest of barber shops when the owner decided to start serving food instead of corte de pelos. He opened a tiny, humble lunch counter that eventually expanded into all adjoining properties and ended up an epic example of the results that could be achieved with hard work, a solid, soulful approach to food and some solid business acumen thrown in. The story I heard from my late father was that the owner's son took it over and ran the place into the ground. Apparently El Poche shuttered after a mysterious fire and the following purchase of the property. It was quite a loss. That place was legendary and I'm pretty sure it's a fucking Wal-Mart now.
So the world turns again here in SanTana with the closing of the equally irreplaceable Rancho de Mendoza. Details are sketchy, but I heard it went to the highest bidder and the current owners got evicted. It's a shame in a lot of ways. They for sure had the best molcajete (wifey and I couldn’t get enough) and I'll miss day drinking with the locals. The upstairs was delightfully paisas, with cold beer and cumbias to spare. I liked getting eyeballed by the caballeros at the bar when I walked in, posted up all bleary eyed with their tequila and bombas looking ready for a fight or a shot—or both. But Rancho de was much more than a sum of these parts. It was a haven for locals and their lunch buffet, although slightly lackluster, was a neighborhood fixture, one where you could eat your fill for a mere seven bucks.
Losing a restaurant you love—especially an iconic one—is like losing a friend or confidant, maybe even like losing a loyal pooch. Rancho de is like that for me, a place where I could whisper the most secret of secrets into the warm, welcoming, ear of a bowl of pozole, like two lifelong friends talking about a faded romance or that road trip abroad when they were kids. A singular space where time slowed down, everything came into some kind of a strange focus, and the outside trappings of our vapid, overly-hyped life here in the OC seemed to pleasantly fade. Even if just for a moment.
What’s to become of the space? That’s a good question but my bartender instinct tells me some gastro-douchebags will move in and forever erase the Mexi-mojo that thrived there for so many decades. So vaya con Dios, Rancho de Mendoza: you were loved by many including me. You’ll be missed, and I mean like that little innocent child missing El Poche Cafe.
Follow Stick a Fork In It on Twitter @ocweeklyfood or on Facebook! And don't forget to download our free Best Of App here!
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Orange County dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
In Case You Missed It
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!