King's Teriyaki Grill in Placentia Is a Master of the Mexican Teriyaki Bowl Genre

Bowl of heaven Photo by VTG



Here's another event for OC eaters: the return of OC Weekly and KCRW-FM 89.9's Good Food Happy Hour! Good Food goddess Evan Kleiman and I hosted them for years at worthy restaurants across Orange County. The premise was simple: The restaurant would offer drink and food specials, Evan would meet and greet her devoted fans, and I'd make a pendejo out of myself. This time around, we'll be hanging out at Alta Baja Market in downtown SanTana. (Full disclosure: My wife is the owner. Don't blame me for the conflict of interest; she and Evan are homegirls por vida.) Join us Feb. 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 201 E. Fourth Street; the phone number is (714) 783-2252—GO GO GO!

I've been appearing on Good Food for nearly 15 years now to talk everything wonderful about OC cuisine, but one food Evan and I haven't discussed is Mexican-style teriyaki bowls. That'll hopefully change soon, since a national food publication just interviewed me for an article on the subject and how it's a phenomenon in OC. For the piece, I gave shoutouts to Mos 2, Yogi's Teriyaki, TikiYaki in Orange and Yamas Teriyaki House in HB. But the one place I neglected to plug is among the oldest Mexican teriyaki houses in OC: King's Teriyaki Grill.

It's such a Placentia institution that it didn't lose its customers after closing for months in 2013 to move to a bigger location. Per the teriyaki-house genre, there is basically nothing but succulent beef and chicken in a bowl, on a plate or with a salad and drowned in teriyaki sauce and Tapatío. King's varies from its competitors by offering grilled onions for 50 cents more and a salmon bowl instead of pork—wonderful glaze, nicely cooked fish. It also offers the beef and chicken teriyaki as tacos or burritos—one of just three places in OC to offer such a treat. The most proletarian meal imaginable, yes—and worthy of a million Instagram posts. Let's talk King's at the OC Weekly/Good Food Happy Hour—see you there!

King's Teriyaki Grill, 1205 E. Yorba Linda Blvd., Placentia, (714) 993-5572.

