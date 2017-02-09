King's Teriyaki Grill in Placentia Is a Master of the Mexican Teriyaki Bowl Genre
|
Bowl of heaven
Photo by VTG
Here's another event for OC eaters: the return of OC Weekly and KCRW-FM 89.9's Good Food Happy Hour! Good Food goddess Evan Kleiman and I hosted them for years at worthy restaurants across Orange County. The premise was simple: The restaurant would offer drink and food specials, Evan would meet and greet her devoted fans, and I'd make a pendejo out of myself. This time around, we'll be hanging out at Alta Baja Market in downtown SanTana. (Full disclosure: My wife is the owner. Don't blame me for the conflict of interest; she and Evan are homegirls por vida.) Join us Feb. 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 201 E. Fourth Street; the phone number is (714) 783-2252—GO GO GO!
I've been appearing on Good Food for nearly 15 years now to talk everything wonderful about OC cuisine, but one food Evan and I haven't discussed is Mexican-style teriyaki bowls. That'll hopefully change soon, since a national food publication just interviewed me for an article on the subject and how it's a phenomenon in OC. For the piece, I gave shoutouts to Mos 2, Yogi's Teriyaki, TikiYaki in Orange and Yamas Teriyaki House in HB. But the one place I neglected to plug is among the oldest Mexican teriyaki houses in OC: King's Teriyaki Grill.
It's such a Placentia institution that it didn't lose its customers after closing for months in 2013 to move to a bigger location. Per the teriyaki-house genre, there is basically nothing but succulent beef and chicken in a bowl, on a plate or with a salad and drowned in teriyaki sauce and Tapatío. King's varies from its competitors by offering grilled onions for 50 cents more and a salmon bowl instead of pork—wonderful glaze, nicely cooked fish. It also offers the beef and chicken teriyaki as tacos or burritos—one of just three places in OC to offer such a treat. The most proletarian meal imaginable, yes—and worthy of a million Instagram posts. Let's talk King's at the OC Weekly/Good Food Happy Hour—see you there!
King's Teriyaki Grill, 1205 E. Yorba Linda Blvd., Placentia, (714) 993-5572.
?
Related Location
1205 E. Yorba Linda Blvd.
Yorba Linda, CA 92886
www.facebook.com/Kings-Teriyaki-Grill-227192660699895
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Orange County dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
In Case You Missed It
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!