Hidden Hollow Kentucky Common from Ten Mile Brewing, Our Beer of the Week!

Saddle up your Lyft ride and mosey on down to the newest brewery in the LBC—Signal Hill represent! The father-son team of Dan and Jesse Sundstrom welcome you to Ten Mile Brewing, a truly family affair with even the cuñado pitching in by finding the building for the Sundstroms to set up shop. It's named after the creek in the Sierra Nevadas where the family has owned a cabin for five generations. And that rustic feel is evident in the tasting room décor and spacious tables.

The Sundstrom's have home brewed for ten years, winning a slew of awards in the process. And their skillz are already on full display here. Trail Marker IPA (6.7% ABV) is just straight-up, no DIPA or TRIPA gimmick: not too hoppy, very enjoyable, with a slight fruit blend to give a clean finish with no bitter aftertaste. More adventurous is the hilariously named Dark Side of the Moo Milk Stout (6.6% ABV). So much character with a perfect blend of chocolate, coffee and roasted malt, it's a very nice beer to end your evening—liquid dessert but not too sweet.

Even cooler, though, is the Hidden Hollow Kentucky Common (5.2% ABV), a rarely seen style of beer. It was the Tecate of the frontier, a workingman's beer that dates back to the 1850s but fell out of favor. The Sundstroms researched the ingredients, and their take is a tasty, malt-strong beer similar to a California Common but much darker. It's the perfect beer to wet your whistle before you dive into an IPA or Pale Ale.

Ten Mile Brewing Grand Opening is September 16, so bring your huckleberry and your drinking pants! And Sundstroms? Cue up the Bluegrass Boys!

Ten Mile Brewing, 1136 E. Willow St., Signal Hill (562) 612-1255; tenmilebrewing.com

