Hanki Everyday Korean Serves Up Casual Korean Meals With a Dose of Girl-Group K-pop

Contrary to its name, Hanki Everyday Korean is not something you see every day. It's nothing like any restaurant I've seen before, at least in Orange County. There's a branch of it in Brooklyn, New York, tucked between a falafel stand and a hot chocolate joint. In a lot of ways, the Hanki in Huntington Beach is just like that one in Brooklyn, as it's located beneath apartments in one of those newfangled mixed-use developments that aim to make Orange County a little more like New York.

But the concept itself is harder to classify. I'm not exactly sure where it fits in the spectrum. The presence of bulgogi and dak galbi-topped hot dogs might suggest it's a fusion fast casual or even a fast-food joint. But it's neither of those. Everything, even the hot dog, is prepared to order on stoves in sizzling pans, taking several minutes to cook.

Yet Hanki is not like the mom-and-pops found in Garden Grove's Korean District either. You pay up front on a touch-screen tablet. Also different is the constant rotation of female K-pop music videos projected on the wall. About three songs cycled through as I waited for my food. Or at least I think it was three songs. Since the videos look and sound the same, I'm not positive if I watched three separate segments or just one long one with costume changes in between. For sure, it's always a girl group, all doe-eyed and gyrating sensually in barely there outfits that make Britney Spears' schoolgirl phase look innocent and quaint.