Green Cheek Beer Co.: What the Ale!

When Green Cheek Beer Co. opened last year, with former Noble Ale Works brewer Evan Price as a partner and head brewer, the expectations were sky-high. Price teamed with Noble Ale Works CEO Brian Rauso to take over the space where Valiant Brewing had been; though it brewed some tasty beer, Valiant was unable to survive financially, a rare victim of the craft beer explosion but something we might see more often as breweries continue to open at such a brisk pace. But according to Rauso, Green Cheek Beer Co. is already two years ahead of its business plan, and more staff have been hired more staff. Expect Green Cheek to add Thursdays to its Friday-through-Sunday schedule around Jan. 18—great news for its fans, as well as customers looking to try some of the best-tasting suds in Orange County.

As with his brilliant stint at Noble, Price is in a groove, releasing new beers and collaborating with other breweries, as well as perfecting the trendy hazy IPA. I can honestly say I wasn't a fan of the hazy style, but I have had some phenomenal ones lately, and I really believe our West Coast brewers are making what was originally an exclusively East Coast style of beer into a hybrid with even more hops and trademark juiciness and absolutely no bitter aftertaste.