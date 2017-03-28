Stone Enjoy By 4.20.17 at Native Son Alehouse, Our Beer of the Week!

EXPAND Stone Enjoy By 4.20.17 by Stone Brewing at Native Son Alehouse in SanTana Ca the Butcher

Since 2014, Native Son Alehouse has occupied a prime second-floor beer balcony on Calle Cuatro with 25-plus taps of cold craft beers to quench your hoppy palate. Grab a tasty goblet of suds and watch the world go by and be prepared to have an actual conversation, because there are zero televisions here to distract you. They offer some food, but indulge in the beers—they go fast, so follow Native Son on Taphunter to keep up with the latest and tastiest brews!

Victory at Sea Imperial Porter (10% ABV) by Ballast Point Brewing is an in-your-face glug of big vanilla and coffee notes, with a nice touch of chocolate on the back end. There's no subtleness here—you can smell the aroma as you lift the glass to your nose...WOW! So much flavor and so enjoyable. The Palate Wrecker DIPA (9.5% ABV) by Green Flash Brewing Co. offers a kitchen sink of hops, malt and tropical fruit that should satisfy even the most demanding of hop heads. I not only enjoyed this brew but I also liked how it relaxed me, like a fine wine or dose of CBD—a nice nightcap.

Native Son usually has something from Stone Brewery's Enjoy By... series, and their current Enjoy By 4.20.17 DIPA (9.4% ABV) is perfect. There are 10 types of hops and some other tricks or sorcery...HA! The hops are strong, the fruit is just right and the malt is sweet.

And while I have you: This Thursday, March 30 is the final OC brewery bracket at Native Son Alehouse: Noble Ale Works vs the Breury! Festivities start at 6 pm, in order to vote you must purchase a flight from both breweries and they are bringing their best stuff! Get there early, and save me a seat!

Native Son Alehouse, 305 E. Fourth Street, Ste. 200, SanTana, (714) 204-0337; www.nativesonale.com

