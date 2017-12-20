Eat This Now: Christmas-Style Stacked Enchiladas at Panxa Cocina

Whenever I've told my Mexi friends about stacked enchiladas, they've assailed the dish as a casserole catastrophe. The mistake is totally understandable; since Anita's Restaurant in Fullerton shuttered years ago, there haven't been many (if any!) restaurants in Southern California to introduce people to New Mexico's way of eating enchiladas.

Thankfully, Panxa Cocina in Long Beach offers a take that will leave the uninitiated satiated. The alta cocina's menu features Navajo tacos and Chimayo pozole, but with the holiday season in full-swing, order the Christmas-style stacked enchiladas. With a choice of short rib, pork or chicken to fill the layers, the plate is a satisfying portion without being hefty. And don't forget to order it with a fried egg on top—it's well worth it, as the creamy yolk works its way into every bite, accentuating the flavors.