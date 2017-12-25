Figueroa Mountain Brewing Tap Takeover at Dear Lacy: Our Beer of the Week!

Tap takeovers are gaining popularity as a great way to introduce customers to unique and special edition beers from breweries they may have yet to visit. Dear Lacy in Santa Ana is an al-fresco beer garden that opened earlier this year and has become the neighborhood spot for tasty bites, craft beer, wine, and now, tap takeovers. Their menu is simple with a few appetizers, the al pastor fries are a favorite along with the house burger and Cubano. They recently hosted a tap takeover by Figueroa Mountain Brewing. In 2010, Figueroa Mountain was founded in Buellton, California by father and son team, Jim and Jaime Dietenhofer and in seven short years Figueroa Mountain has grown to six tap rooms. It's events like tap takeovers that help spread the word about breweries like Figueroa Mountain.

Fig Light Lager 4.5% ABV, is an American Pale Ale that's light but flavorful and super refreshing. It has just enough hops and malts to wet the whistle. Lighter Than I Look 5.2% ABV, is a Euro Dark Lager that pours light brown with nutty flavor – think Newcastle but fresher and hoppier. Davy Brown Ale 6% ABV, winner of 16 awards, this brown ale has caramel-like characteristics with hints of chocolate and Cascade hops, that give this beer a slightly bitter edge and a superior clean finish. Cougar Attack 10% ABV, is a triple IPA with six different hops that include Mosaic, El Dorado and Citra – the malt balances out all the hoppiness for a smooth finish. Tap Takeovers are happening all over town, look out for the next one at Dear Lacy. Cheers!

Dear Lacy, 601 E. Santa Ana Blvd., Santa Ana, (714) 480-0225; www.dearlacy.com

