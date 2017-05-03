menu

Eat This Now: Lunch Buffet at India Kitchen

Eat This Now: Lunch Buffet at India Kitchen

Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 6:12 a.m.
By Edwin Goei
India Kitchen's lunch buffet is one of the most consistent Indian lunch buffets in Orange County. And that's important because variability is not something you want in your chicken tikka masala and samosas. You expect them to taste as good as the last time you went. And furthermore, when you're at the buffet line, you want to enjoy the same cast of supporting characters.

The quality and selection at India Kitchen's buffet been so dependable, I could set my watch to it. The sambar is always a hellish chowder eaten with the idli, puffy little life-rafts that soak it up like a loofah. The pakoras are always hot and crisp and the biryani shotgunned with aromatic spices. The tikka masala is so popular it has to be refilled by the kitchen more than once.

The lunch buffet here is so consistent, if my phone didn't organize the food pictures I took there by date, I wouldn't be able to tell one trip from the other. But most importantly, I always leave India Kitchen the same way: overstuffed, happy, my clothes reeking of curry.

India Kitchen, 14131 Red Hill Ave., Tustin, (714) 505-0300 www.indiakitchenoc.com

Edwin Goei was born on the island of Java, grew up in La Habra, studied in Irvine, and eats everywhere. Before becoming an award-winning restaurant critic for OC Weekly in 2007, he went by the alias "elmomonster" on his blog Monster Munching, in which he once wrote a whole review in haiku.

