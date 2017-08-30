Eat This Now: Cha Gio at Kim Hong Eggrolls
Drive more than 10 miles-per-hour and It’s easy to miss Kim Hong Eggrolls, nestled in a tiny shopping center off Goldenwest Street in Westminster, Kim Hong’s small storefront has attracted a loyal customer base for 11 years, all counting on her crispy cha gio (Vietnamese egg rolls).
Hong offers eight varieties of freshly rolled, fried-to-order egg rolls but the cha gio dac biet is where it's at. The first bite is the best — crunchy, warm and packed tight with a trio of crab, chicken and shrimp mixed with vermicelli glass noodles, sweet carrots, onion, water chestnut and taro. Dip these bite-sized savory snacks in nuoc cham, eat and repeat. Pro-tip: Buy Hong’s famous egg rolls frozen so you can take them home and bake them for friends and family or whenever you’re just craving a tasty, flaky roll. Bet you can’t just eat one!
Kim Hong Eggrolls, 14115 Goldenwest St., Ste. C, Westminster, (714) 895-0030
