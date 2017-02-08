menu

Eat This Now: Indian Coastal Food Pop-Up at 5 Freeway Gomantak

Eat This Now: Uni And Bone Marrow Toast at Twenty Eight


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Eat This Now: Indian Coastal Food Pop-Up at 5 Freeway Gomantak

Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 7:07 a.m.
By Cynthia Rebolledo
Ask for the Indian MenuEXPAND
Ask for the Indian Menu
Cynthia Rebolledo
A A

Walk into Laguna Hills Lulu’s Cafe on a Friday night and you’ll be greeted by a server with one simple question, “Indian or French?” In June, Chef Samrat Bhosle bought the place with no intention of changing the bistro’s preexisting brunch operation. When Bhosle took over, Lulu (the original owner who still works at the restaurant) explained that the restaurant has always been a hot spot for breakfast and lunch but has never drawn a dinner crowd worth staying open for.

“That’s when I decided I’d start doing my Malvani food,” Bhosle says, referring to the foodways of the city of Malvan. Originally from Bombay, Bhosle has cooked Indian cuisine for over 23 years. He says the name 5 Freeway Gomantak is a tribute to the coastal region of India, made up of Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka. Starting on October 21st, every weekend has seen Lulu's transform into a Indian coastal cuisine pop-up, inspired by the dishes, flavors and culture of his hometown. Diners have traveled as far as Los Angeles, Torrance and San Diego to try his food, the only one of its kinds in Southern California.

Crack that crustEXPAND
Crack that crust
Cynthia Rebolledo

The menu is comprised of vibrant seafood specialties like the pomfret fry, a white buttery fish coated in spiced semolina and rice flour that's fried until golden crispy. The crust seals in all the juices, making for an incredibly moist fish and great starter.

Fish curryEXPAND
Fish curry
Cynthia Rebolledo

Most of Bhosle’s dishes are coconut-based, “The coastal part of India uses roasted coconut and spices different from North Indian cuisine,” he says. “And we use 14 different spices for our curry.” The fish curry calls for meaty king fish (Indo-Pacific king mackerel) cooked in freshly ground green coconut and savory spices; the gravy is rich and complex, so make sure to order a side of chapati (Indian flatbread) for dipping.

Rich and spicyEXPAND
Rich and spicy
Cynthia Rebolledo

The clams tisrya masala use Manila clams cooked in a spicy roasted-coconut masala. The dish is robust with cardamom, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove that linger on the tongue. Can't decide? Just go for the thali, the subcontinental combo plate.

Bhosle says this is his passion project, and hopes to grow his dinners into a daily thing.

“I grew up eating my mother’s Malvani home cooking,” he says. “I want to share some of her seafood dishes I grew up with.”

5 Freeway Gomantak, 24781 Alicia Pkwy., Ste. E., Laguna Hills, (949) 855-2222. Open Friday-Sunday, 5:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Cynthia Rebolledo
Cynthia Rebolledo covers anything and everything food, culture and spirits.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Lulu's Creperie Cafe
More Info
More Info

24781 Alicia Parkway Ste. E.
Laguna Hills, CA 92653

949-243-7569

www.lulus-cafe.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >