We all scream for...
We all scream for...
Edwin Goei

Eat This Now: Ice Cream at Yogurtland

Edwin Goei | January 3, 2018 | 6:30am
On the NBC afterlife comedy The Good Place, there's a running joke that Heaven has a lot of frozen yogurt shops. At one point, their ubiquity makes the main character, played by Kristen Bell, ask the architect of The Good Place, played by Ted Danson, “What is it with you and frozen yogurt? Have you not heard of ice cream?”

The answer he gives is a hilarious non sequitur, but it makes perfect sense why he designed a Heaven with yogurt shops everywhere. Think of the last time you went to get frozen yogurt. You relaxed. You forgot your troubles. You let your guard down. You found your own "Good Place".

With all that said: just like Kristen Bell's character, I've always preferred ice cream over froyo. So when Yogurtland finally started offering ice cream, I tried it. It was long overdue. It's milkier than their usual froyo, with richness that let's you know it's going to cost you an extra half hour on the treadmill. It is, however, for all intents and purposes, just soft serve—the same kind of soft serve you've always been able to get anywhere that does soft serve. So revolutionary, this ain't. Regardless, it is now my favorite thing at Yogurtland. And if there are frozen desserts in Heaven, it won't be froyo. If you no longer need to worry about calories and cholesterol, who would pick it over ice cream?

Yogurtland, Multiple locations, https://www.yogurt-land.com

 
Edwin Goei was born on the island of Java, grew up in La Habra, studied in Irvine, and eats everywhere. Before becoming an award-winning restaurant critic for OC Weekly in 2007, he went by the alias "elmomonster" on his blog Monster Munching, in which he once wrote a whole review in haiku.

