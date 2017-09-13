menu

Eat This Now: Hong Kong-Style Egg Puff at Sweet Origin


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Eat This Now: Hong Kong-Style Egg Puff at Sweet Origin

Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at 5 a.m.
By Edwin Goei
Bubble-icious!EXPAND
Bubble-icious!
Edwin Goei
A A

This is called bubble waffle. It has other names: Hong Kong waffle, egg puff, egg waffle, and a whole bunch more that I won't bother typing. When you see one, you'll know it because it looks like a section of bubble wrap. And when you eat one, it won't taste like a waffle as you know it. Instead, a bubble waffle tastes like a combination of other things: the moist-eggy interior of a Madeleine, the crispy skin of a cake cone, the soul of a Nilla wafer.

Related Stories

You eat it one-by-one, tearing off each piece like a prescription pill blister pack. And though there are increasingly more places in and around OC that offer this treat, the newest and probably most unsung is Sweet Origin, a Hong Kong-style cafe in Irvine located a few blocks from hustle and bustle of Diamond Jamboree but is otherwise shunned by the Asian clientele it's made for. Its Yelp reviews are dismal.

There are good soupy desserts and decent various East-Meets-West Hong Kong cafe specialities like steak and fries and spaghetti. But to the few who have discovered the place and loved it, Sweet Origin exists for its bubble waffle. And though it may not be Instagrammable as the Liege-style waffles from Sweet Combforts across town or even the bubble waffles at OC Night Market, Sweet Origins' version is worth all the social media attention it's not getting.

92 Corporate Park, Ste. B, Irvine, CA 92606, (949) 679-9116

Edwin Goei
Edwin Goei was born on the island of Java, grew up in La Habra, studied in Irvine, and eats everywhere. Before becoming an award-winning restaurant critic for OC Weekly in 2007, he went by the alias "elmomonster" on his blog Monster Munching, in which he once wrote a whole review in haiku.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >