Dry River Brewing Collaboration with Brewjeria Company: What the Ale Road Trip!

Brewery collaborations often result in one-offs that are creative and delicious. And Dry River Brewing of Los Angeles and Brewjeria Co. are the most recent suds slingers to join forces to brew desmadre.

Led by husband-and-wife team David Hodgins and Vanda Ciceryova, Dry River brews slow beer it calls sours and experimental botanicals that are fermented in oak barrels for long periods of time. Head brewer Naga Reshi's product is usually intense and sometimes funky, which is what you're looking for. The tasting room—built with repurposed pieces of wood and metal from the area—is nestled close to the Arts District bordering Boyle Heights, right across the street from Indie Brewing (brewery hop!).

Brewjeria Co. is a home-brew outfit that's part of the SoCal Cerveceros Home Brewing Club. It's currently searching for a permanent location, possibly in Montebello or Pico Rivera, so in the interim, this collaboration is a great way to get the group's name and brewing skills out there.