Dig My Earth Hazy DIPA by Brouwerij West: Our Beer of the Week!

Since the opening of Mission Bar in Downtown Santa Ana, it has become a local hangout for affordable craft beer, a place to catch up with friends, play pool or watch a game. The bar has 36 carefully selected craft brews on tap, a fine selection of wine, and offer a few snacks for purchase but you're welcome to bring your own grub from a nearby restaurant or taco truck. Recently, they've been hosting pop-up food vendors like Taqueria La Venganza who serve up tasty Mexi-vegan fare like tacos al vapor and burritos de chile verde con frijol. Make sure to follow Mission Bar on the Gram for events like tap takeovers and their upcoming fugly Christmas sweater contest on December 15th.

On my most recent visit to Mission Bar it was as if I pulled a slot machine and hit the jackpot, the beer list was outstanding! Pouring that night was Stone Xocoveza (hurry, it won't last long), a creamy Imperial Stout inspired by Mexican hot chocolate – it layers smooth roast, semi-sweet chocolate and a touch of spice. Also on tap, were a few Great American Beer Festival winners that included Wall Of Sound by Stereo Brewing in Placentia and Jacaranda Rye IPA by Claremont Craft Ales, both wonderfully balanced flagship beers. But the beer that caught my taste buds was Dig My Earth Double Hazy IPA 8% ABV from Brouwerij West in San Pedro. Brewed with Mecca Grade estate-grown barley and raw wheat; Amarillo, Simcoe and Centennial hops – the result is hoppy, smooth and delicious AF! Cheers!

Mission Bar, 302 N. Main St., Santa Ana, (657) 266-0699; www.missionbarsa.com

