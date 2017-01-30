menu

Burritos La Palma, Famous Zacatecano Food Truck, to Open First OC Restaurant in February!

Newport Beach Winter Q Warm-Up: Chatting With Rad Fondo BBQ


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Burritos La Palma, Famous Zacatecano Food Truck, to Open First OC Restaurant in February!

Monday, January 30, 2017 at 8:32 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
BOOM #respect
BOOM #respect
The Mexican
A A

Burritos La Palma, the lonchera specializing in the food of my native Jerez, Zacatecas had a hell of a 2016, what with its first-place award at Tacolandia, and an OC Weekly sweep of Best Burrito, Best Food Truck, #1 dish in Orange County for 2016 for its burritos de birria de res, and my favorite restaurant of 2016. Yet they're already gearing up to make 2017 even better with the opening of their first brick-and-mortar in Orange County—BOOM.

Related Stories

It'll be at 410 N. Bristol Street in SanTana (on the corner of Bristol and Santa Ana Boulevard), and the plan is to open by mid-February. Since owner Albert Bañuelos already has a full restaurant in South El Monte, the plan is to make the SanTana version more of a production facility for his extraordinary flour tortillas. That said, you can expect to find Burritos La Palma's namesake, along with a couple of more specials you're going to have to find on your own once they open. In the meanwhile, follow them on social media, por favor!

Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >