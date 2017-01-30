Burritos La Palma, Famous Zacatecano Food Truck, to Open First OC Restaurant in February!

BOOM #respect The Mexican

Burritos La Palma, the lonchera specializing in the food of my native Jerez, Zacatecas had a hell of a 2016, what with its first-place award at Tacolandia, and an OC Weekly sweep of Best Burrito, Best Food Truck, #1 dish in Orange County for 2016 for its burritos de birria de res, and my favorite restaurant of 2016. Yet they're already gearing up to make 2017 even better with the opening of their first brick-and-mortar in Orange County—BOOM.

It'll be at 410 N. Bristol Street in SanTana (on the corner of Bristol and Santa Ana Boulevard), and the plan is to open by mid-February. Since owner Albert Bañuelos already has a full restaurant in South El Monte, the plan is to make the SanTana version more of a production facility for his extraordinary flour tortillas. That said, you can expect to find Burritos La Palma's namesake, along with a couple of more specials you're going to have to find on your own once they open. In the meanwhile, follow them on social media, por favor!

