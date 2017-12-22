Board and Brew in Tustin: What The Ale!

Since it was founded in Del Mar in 1979, Board & Brew has kept things simple: hearty sandwiches and great craft beer. And the Southern California chain recenlty opened its seventh location at the Village at Tustin Legacy.

It has already won over patrons with its commitment to using the freshest ingredients possible, including the bread that's delivered daily. The straightforward menu features wraps, soups and salads, as well as a selection of local, hard-to-find microbrews from San Diego and Orange County.

The available brews are displayed on a digital board created by DigitalPour that lists the beer's name, style and ABV/IBU; what glassware is used; the price per glass; and a real-time reading of the keg level. There's even a countdown clock for happy hour!