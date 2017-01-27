menu


Blinking Owl Gin, Our Drink of the Week!

Friday, January 27, 2017 at 7:31 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
Let's get spirited!
Let's get spirited!
Photo courtesy of Blinking Owl
Awesome news: Blinking Owl’s excellent vodkas and aquavit are now available at SoCal Wine and Spirits, the first local retailer to stock up on the SanTana distillery’s magic. Awesomer news: by the time you read this, they’ll also stock Blinking Owl’s just-released gin.

It’s a light hooch, not the type of gin that gets me throwing chairs or passing out after a sip and a fight. Yet everything I love about gin is in Blinking Owl’s version: the gorgeous bouquet, the strong initial smack followed by a quick mellowing that reveals hints of juniper, hibiscus and citrus. And is that vanilla right at the end? Whatever the actual make, get your bottles at SoCal to show OC wants Blinking Owl—then go to their distillery to buy even more.

Blinking Owl Gin available at SoCal Wine and Spirits, 1042 E. First St., Tustin, (714) 544-2661; www.socalws.com

Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!

