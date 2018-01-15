Barrel Aged Black Forest Cake by Coronado Brewing Company: Our Beer of the Week!

Hollingshead's Delicatessen is one of Orange County's OG shops, with three generations of family slinging sandwiches and pouring amazing craft beers since 1963. The deli echoes Go! Pack! Go! thanks to Green Bay Packers memorabilia on the walls and ceiling, and the spirit of Vince Lombardi is always present for the best tailgate party in town.

Craft beer and sandwiches are king here, as Hollingshead's offers one of the largest selections of local and German beers in OC. Among its 23 craft beers on tap, two beers stood out this week, both barrel-aged stouts that are phenomenal.