Baltic Porter from Angel City Brewery: Our Beer of the Week!

Los Angeles' growing craft beer scene has slowly centered itself in the Downtown Arts District – with Angel City Brewery being one of the first breweries to initiate the area back in 2013. Angel City was founded in 1997 by award winning homebrewer, Michael Bowe, who moved the brewery to the spacious John A. Roebling Building in 2010 and since then other breweries have followed suit, rooting themselves amongst vibrant murals and century-old buildings. A beer road trip to Union Station is a short ride away or grab your favorite designated driver – promises of tacos can usually seal the deal.

The Roebling building is not only historic but spacious, there are two levels equipped with a cold crafts, plenty of board games and daily events including Tuesday night trivia. The tasting room is dog and kiddo friendly but there is an 8 p.m curfew for children. The brewery is constantly rotating their selection, offering a variety of lagers, pilsners, sours and IPA's. This month they released two beers, the Baltic Porter and Sunbather #2, the second in the Sunbather series. Sunbather #1 was a refreshing sour using Citra hops released last June – the perfect summer beer to beat the heat. Sunbather #2 (4.2% ABV) uses Amarillo hops – it's refreshing as it is tart. The hops used gives any lager or IPA, in this case a sour, a strong citrus mouth feel bursting with grapefruit and lemon. Baltic Porter (7.2% ABV) uses five different malts. With each sip I was able to taste a new layer of flavor – chocolate, notes of licorice and toffee. Overall the Baltic Porter was fresh, easy to drink and had a clean finish. Cheers!

Angel City Brewery, 216 Alameda St., Los Angeles, (213) 622-1261; www.angelcitybrewery.com

