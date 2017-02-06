Angel City Jameson Barrel Aged Imperial Irish Red Ale: Our Beer of the Week!

EXPAND Angel City Jameson Barrel Aged Imperial Red Ale 16% ABV the Butcher

Kelly's Korner, Kelly's Korner, Kelly's Korner. We don't love this Placentia tavern just because of its criminally underrated food (they have the most-worth-it prime rib special in OC, and fabulous tacos), 25 flat-screen TVs, or because the Weekly's semi-official trivia team, Who, Mortimer? consistently wins whenever it bothers to show up. The beers? 37 craft ones on tap, constantly rotated by owner Jim Rafferty to keep you guessing. For the upcoming Valentine's Day (special dinner that night!), here's three reds Kelly's offers right now.

The Deschutes Red Chair (6.2% ABV) is a NWPA—NorthWest Pale Ale. It features slightly more malts than you would expect in a regular pale ale, adding to the full flavor profile. Not too hoppy, not too malty, pair this with a chicken quesadilla or Kelly's epic steak nachos! The Alesmith Double Red IPA (8.5% ABV) is far hoppier, a next-level IPA, with malts in the back end so you don't get any bitterness. Love this with some spicy Hot wings!

And then there's the Angel City Jameson Barrel Aged Imperial Irish Red Ale (16% ABV) YIKES! If you don't find love or lust after drinking one of these, then you're probably dead or passed out! This wonderful brew has to be sipped slowly to enjoy the subtle sweetness of the Jameson barrel that hits you up front. Spices and malt are prominent, so take your time with this one. For this, my friend, is True Love—BOING!

Kelly's Korner Tavern, 907 E. Yorba Linda Blvd., Placentia, (657) 226-1268; www.kellyskornertavern.com

