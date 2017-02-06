menu

Angel City Jameson Barrel Aged Imperial Irish Red Ale: Our Beer of the Week!

Miss Delicious at Blinking Owl Distillery, Our Drink of the Week!


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Angel City Jameson Barrel Aged Imperial Irish Red Ale: Our Beer of the Week!

Monday, February 6, 2017 at 8:19 a.m.
By Robert Flores
Angel City Jameson Barrel Aged Imperial Red Ale 16% ABVEXPAND
Angel City Jameson Barrel Aged Imperial Red Ale 16% ABV
the Butcher
A A

Kelly's Korner, Kelly's Korner, Kelly's Korner. We don't love this Placentia tavern just because of its criminally underrated food (they have the most-worth-it prime rib special in OC, and fabulous tacos), 25 flat-screen TVs, or because the Weekly's semi-official trivia team, Who, Mortimer? consistently wins whenever it bothers to show up. The beers? 37 craft ones on tap, constantly rotated by owner Jim Rafferty to keep you guessing. For the upcoming Valentine's Day (special dinner that night!), here's three reds Kelly's offers right now.

The Deschutes Red Chair (6.2% ABV) is a NWPA—NorthWest Pale Ale. It features slightly more malts than you would expect in a regular pale ale, adding to the full flavor profile. Not too hoppy, not too malty, pair this with a chicken quesadilla or Kelly's epic steak nachos! The Alesmith Double Red IPA (8.5% ABV) is far hoppier, a next-level IPA, with malts in the back end so you don't get any bitterness. Love this with some spicy Hot wings!

And then there's the Angel City Jameson Barrel Aged Imperial Irish Red Ale (16% ABV) YIKES! If you don't find love or lust after drinking one of these, then you're probably dead or passed out! This wonderful brew has to be sipped slowly to enjoy the subtle sweetness of the Jameson barrel that hits you up front. Spices and malt are prominent, so take your time with this one. For this, my friend, is True Love—BOING!

Kelly's Korner Tavern, 907 E. Yorba Linda Blvd., Placentia, (657) 226-1268; www.kellyskornertavern.com

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Kelly's Korner Tavern
More Info
More Info

907 E. Yorba Linda Blvd.
Placentia, CA 92870

714-961-9396

www.kellyskornertavern.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >