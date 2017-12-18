Anchor Brewing 2017 Christmas Ale: Our Beer of the Week!

"Christmas time is here, it's time to drink some beer" – I love that Peanut's movie! We all remember our first love and our first car, but do you remember your first Christmas Ale? I do. It was back when craft beer was in it's infancy, and it was an Anchor Brewing Christmas Ale poured at the Goat Hill Tavern in Costa Mesa. I had never tasted beer so rich, malt forward, and with so many flavors and spices – a big difference from my usual Budweiser. It was either Bud or Coors Light back in the B. C. B. (Before Craft Beer) days. Now we live in a hub of craft beer with breweries putting out amazing award winning suds. It's during this time of year that I have my beerdar out for some Anchor Brewing Christmas Ale and right now it's pouring at C4 Deli in Santa Ana.

Voted the Best Deli by the OC Weekly, C4 Deli makes the best sandwiches in town, by smoking and curing their own meats. The pastrami is tender and juicy, the New York style corned beef and roast beef (my favorite) are cooked just right for a great French dip or a cold roast beef sandwich that comes slathered in C4's famous house made horsey sauce. The beer selection is always great and rotates frequently, wine is also available.

Shipyard Brewing Blueberry Smash Porter 9% ABV, is a hybrid Porter and Scottish Ale. Let the pint sit in front of you for a few minutes allowing the aroma of the blueberries to hit you – with hints of chocolate and coffee it's a delicious brew. Belching Beaver Mexican Chocolate Peanut Butter Stout 7.5% ABV, for peanut butter and chocolate lovers, this is Belching Beaver's highest rated beer, it's like drinking a chocolate peanut butter bar. Since 1975 Anchor Brewing has released a Christmas Ale, changing the recipe every year and it's available November through mid-January. Pouring at 6.7% ABV, you get some chocolate, light cinnamon, malts, plum and a nice nutmeg finish. It's the epitome of Christmas beer, should you have a secret Santa, they'll be happy to unwrap this on Christmas Eve. Cheers and Merry Christmas ya filthy animal!