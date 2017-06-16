menu

Constituents Seeking "Missing" Rep. Devin Nunes Find Him ... in Orange County

Friday, June 16, 2017 at 11:06 a.m.
By Matt Coker
It's been a familiar question raised by Indivisible members in the Orange County congressional districts of Reps. Ed Royce, Mimi Walters and Dana Rohrabacher: "Where is my Member of Congress?"

Fortunately for constituents and partisan rabble-rousers seeking a town hall with their 22nd Congressional District representative, they know where Congressman Devin Nunes (R-San Joaquin Valley) is scheduled to be on Saturday.

Unfortunately for the Central Valley-ites, the location is in Orange County ... at an invite-only event.

Nunes is scheduled to speak at Republican Party of Orange County's 18th annual Flag Day Salute that begins at 5 p.m. Saturday at Hotel Irvine.

Some intrepid town hall seekers say they are making the trip down to "conduct a peaceful protest," and they have let their like-minded brethren in the County of Orange know that Royce (R-Fullerton), Walters (R-Irvine) and Rohrabacher (R-Your Favorite Sunni Terrorist Stronghold) are also scheduled to be at Hotel Irvine.

"All of which have been absentee Congress people from their districts and have REFUSED to meet with their constituents!" note the organizers from Speak Up CD22!, Together We Will-Central Valley, Every Tuesday Vigil Clovis, South Valley Civics! and Central Valley Indivisible.

The groups' beef with Nunes, besides failing to meet with them at town halls that have largely centered on the national healthcare debate, concerns his role as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. After having served on Donald Trump's transition team, Nunes was excoriated by Democrats and some Republicans in March for sharing information on an investigation of the Trump campaign with the administration and without communicating it to his Democratic Intelligence Committee counterpart, Rep. Adam Schiff (R-Burbank). By the following month, Nunes had recused himself from the Russia investigation.

Organizers say to expect 100-150 participants near the hotel at 2898 Main St., Irvine, starting around 4:15 p.m. Saturday.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

