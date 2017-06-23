menu

Irvine Checkpoint Saturday Night; Bike, Pedestrian, Motorcycle Ops All Weekend

Garden Grove DUI Checkpoint Tonight


Irvine Checkpoint Saturday Night; Bike, Pedestrian, Motorcycle Ops All Weekend

Friday, June 23, 2017 at 7:42 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Orange County Sheriff's Department
The Irvine Police Department holds a DUI checkpoint Saturday, which is the same day the Newport Beach Police Department sends out special patrols to improve motorcycle safety.

On Sunday, the Orange County Sheriff's Department has patrols aimed at bicycle and pedestrian safety, followed the next day by deputies conducting a motorcycle operation of their own.

The Irvine checkpoint runs Saturday from 8 p.m. through 2 a.m. in the area of MacArthur Boulevard and Main Street.      

Newport Beach's Motorcycle Safety Enforcement Operation runs all day Saturday, with extra officers patrolling areas of the city known for motorcycle traffic infractions, accidents and fatalities.

The sheriff’s bike and pedestrian safety enforcement operations run throughout the county Sunday, with deputies assigned to seek collision-causing factors involving motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists.

The department's Motorcycle Safety Enforcement Operation on Monday is the same drill as Newport Beach's. "Over the course of the past three years, motorcycle involved collisions have resulted in 288 fatal and injury crashes within the Orange County Sheriff’s Department jurisdiction," reads an OCSD advisory.

Funding for the anti-DUI and safety operations of Irvine, Newport Beach and the sheriff's department comes from separate California Office of Traffic and Safety grants, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

