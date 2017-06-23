Irvine Checkpoint Saturday Night; Bike, Pedestrian, Motorcycle Ops All Weekend

Irvine coming attraction Orange County Sheriff's Department

The Irvine Police Department holds a DUI checkpoint Saturday, which is the same day the Newport Beach Police Department sends out special patrols to improve motorcycle safety.

On Sunday, the Orange County Sheriff's Department has patrols aimed at bicycle and pedestrian safety, followed the next day by deputies conducting a motorcycle operation of their own.

The Irvine checkpoint runs Saturday from 8 p.m. through 2 a.m. in the area of MacArthur Boulevard and Main Street.

Newport Beach's Motorcycle Safety Enforcement Operation runs all day Saturday, with extra officers patrolling areas of the city known for motorcycle traffic infractions, accidents and fatalities.

The sheriff’s bike and pedestrian safety enforcement operations run throughout the county Sunday, with deputies assigned to seek collision-causing factors involving motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists.

The department's Motorcycle Safety Enforcement Operation on Monday is the same drill as Newport Beach's. "Over the course of the past three years, motorcycle involved collisions have resulted in 288 fatal and injury crashes within the Orange County Sheriff’s Department jurisdiction," reads an OCSD advisory.

Funding for the anti-DUI and safety operations of Irvine, Newport Beach and the sheriff's department comes from separate California Office of Traffic and Safety grants, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

